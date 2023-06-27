The Dane County Sheriff's Office is launching Operation Dry Water to combat drunk boating

MADISON, Wis. — With the Fourth of July a week away, Dane County Sheriff Marine and Trail Enforcement shared some reminders Tuesday on boating safety. 

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater fatalities, and a leading factor in recreational boating incidents. The Sheriff’s Office is participating in Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water.