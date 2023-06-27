MADISON, Wis. — With the Fourth of July a week away, Dane County Sheriff Marine and Trail Enforcement shared some reminders Tuesday on boating safety.
Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater fatalities, and a leading factor in recreational boating incidents. The Sheriff’s Office is participating in Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water.
Deputies will be on heightened alert monitoring the lakes around Dane County this summer.
Sheriff Kyle McNally provided some tips on how to stay safe on a boat.
“The number of stops will probably be elevated this weekend,” said McNally. “We will make stops for registration, safety violations, navigation rules. If you do come into contact with us during these stops, we will generally ask to see life jackets for everybody on the boat. We will ask to see a type IV throwable device.”
In addition to checking for lifejackets and a type IV flotation device, deputies will also be checking for battery health, boat registration, and a fire extinguisher.
“It is easy to let the drinks get ahead of you. If you think you’re in trouble, just don't drive your boat," McNally said. "I’lll go one step further. If you can’t solve that problem for yourself. We will help you get back to shore without getting an OWI.”
McNally encouraged boaters to be extra cautious and take as many safety precautions as possible with viability being low due to the smoke from the wildfires in Canada.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.