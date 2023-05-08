MADISON, Wis. -- Dane County Sheriff's deputies responded to four calls involving intoxicated drivers within a four-hour window Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Deputies were called to State Highway 19 in Mazomanie just after 1:30 p.m. after a 63-year-old man crashed into a power pole. He was cited for operating while intoxicated.
Just after 2:45 p.m. a 911 caller reported that a vehicle had crashed into her garage in the 600 block of North Fair Oaks Ave. in Blooming Grove. A 53-year-old woman was cited for operating while intoxicated and not having registration.
Ten minutes later, deputies were called to the intersection of Vinburn Road and County Highway C in Windsor for a report of a red sedan stopped in the middle of the road. A 54-year-old woman was cited for operating while intoxicated.
At around 5:45 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Deerfield Road in Cottage Grove for a report of a crash. Officials said a 46-year-old man tried to leave the scene but was stopped and arrested for operating while intoxicated. He was also cited for multiple traffic violations.
Two people who were in the other vehicle involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Officials said this was the first OWI offense for all four drivers.
