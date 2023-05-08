2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says

MADISON, Wis. -- Dane County Sheriff's deputies responded to four calls involving intoxicated drivers within a four-hour window Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Deputies were called to State Highway 19 in Mazomanie just after 1:30 p.m. after a 63-year-old man crashed into a power pole. He was cited for operating while intoxicated.