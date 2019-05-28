Dane County Sheriff's Office to use Ring's Neighbors app

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Office is joining the free Neighbors app from Ring.

Officials said the Neighbors network already has millions of users and has played a large part in catching package thieves, finding burglars and keeping e neighborhoods safe. It allows law enforcement officers to see real-time local crime and safety information.

Sheriff Dave Mahoney says having access to this video will help save investigators time.

"Our deputies can spend hours during a crime investigation seeking out video from area homes and businesses," Mahoney said. "This application will save us time and help keep our citizens informed of what's happening in their neighborhoods."

Ring's chief inventor and founder, Jamie Siminhoff, said that working together with law enforcement agencies helps build safer communities.

Following are the instructions for how to join the Neighbors app:

Text "danecountywi" to 555-888 or click here from your smartphone to download the app for free on iOS and Android.

Opt-in to join your neighborhood.

Customize the geographic area you want to receive notifications for (users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods).

Receive real-time alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team that inform of crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map.

Share text updates, photos, and videos taken on any device, including Ring's home security devices

