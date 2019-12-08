Dane County Sheriff's Office looks for information on missing teen

BRISTOL, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Department is looking for information on the location of a 16-year-old from Bristol.

Lindsey Olson went missing from her home Friday at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to a news release. She was reportedly picked up by an unknown person driving a black Pontiac vehicle.

Olson is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. According to the release, she was last seen wearing green Converse sneakers and an "All Seasons Landscaping" sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Olson's location is asked to call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.