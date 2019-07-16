Dane County Sheriff's Office looking into reports of plane crash, no injuries reported

VERONA, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a situation near the airport in Verona.

Dane County dispatchers said they received a call about a plane crash around 11:!5 a.m. Tuesday in the town of Verona.

It is unclear if a small plane had to make an emergency landing or if the plane crashed.

Dispatchers with Dane County tell News 3 Now no injuries were reported.

