Dane County Sheriff's Office looking into reports of plane crash, no injuries reported
VERONA, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a situation near the airport in Verona.
Dane County dispatchers said they received a call about a plane crash around 11:!5 a.m. Tuesday in the town of Verona.
It is unclear if a small plane had to make an emergency landing or if the plane crashed.
Dispatchers with Dane County tell News 3 Now no injuries were reported.
