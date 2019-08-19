Dane County sheriff reports 3 stolen vehicles over weekend

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County sheriff's deputies are investing a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, the owners of a 2017 BMW reported their vehicle was stolen from inside their garage on Borchers Beach Road in Westport. The side door of the garage had been left unlocked overnight and the burglars were able to turn the car on using a key fob left inside the vehicle.

Early Monday morning, the owners of a 2015 Lexus ES reported their car was stolen from their driveway on Saracen Way in Middleton. Another vehicle in the driveway was left unlocked, allowing the burglars to use a garage door opener to open the garage and enter the home, taking the keys to both vehicles.

The final burglary happened later Monday morning on North Kollath Road in Springdale when the owners of a 2017 Kia Sportage reported their crossover SUV had been stolen. The SUV was left in an unlocked garage door and the burglars were also able to take a purse, wallet and several electronics.

The Dane County sheriff said the incidents are still under investigation and are reminding people to lock the doors to their vehicles, garages and homes.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.