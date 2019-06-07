Dane County renames park to honor park commissioner chair's 50 years of service

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County is honoring a longtime park commissioner chair's 50 years by renaming a local park.

Lak Farm County Park in Madison will be renamed the William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park. Lunney is the Dane County Park Commissioner chair, according to a news release from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

"Bill has done outstanding work for Dane County's parks throughout his 30-year tenure as Dane County Park Commission Chair," Joe Parisi said in a news release. "Naming this park in Bill's honor recognizes his commitment to preserve Dane County's natural spaces and passion to provide so many great recreational opportunities for residents and visitors."

Lunney served in Dane County government over the course of 50 years, starting as a county board supervisor in 1969 and culminating as Park Commission chair this summer. He served on the Dane County Park Commission for 32 years, including 30 years as chair.

Since Lunney has taken leadership, Dane County parkland and natural resource areas have increased in size from 3,500 acres to more than15,000 acres.

