Dane County Regional Airport impacted by substation fire

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Regional Airport is being impacted by fires at MG&E substations.

Airport staff tweeted that the facility's WiFi internet and flight arrival/departure information systems are malfunctioning.

Airport staff say they are aware of the issues and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible.

Due to the downtown power substation fire our WiFi internet feed and flight arrival and departure information systems are malfunctioning. We are aware of these issues and working to resolve them as quickly as possible. — MSN Airport (@MSN_Airport) July 19, 2019

Anyone flying in or out of the airport should check with their airline on their flight's status.

