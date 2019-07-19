BREAKING NEWS

News

Dane County Regional Airport impacted by substation fire

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 01:13 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:13 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Regional Airport is being impacted by fires at MG&E substations.

Airport staff tweeted that the facility's WiFi internet and flight arrival/departure information systems are malfunctioning.

Airport staff say they are aware of the issues and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible.

 

 

Anyone flying in or out of the airport should check with their airline on their flight's status.

 

