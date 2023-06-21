WESTPORT, Wis. -- County and state leaders announced plans Wednesday to restore part of the Cherokee Marsh Wildlife Area to natural wetland and prairie in an effort to mitigate agricultural runoff into area waterways.
The restoration project, which is scheduled to start in fall of this year, is part of a larger initiative spearheaded by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to create a statewide agricultural wetland mitigation bank.
Wetland mitigation banking entails restoring and preserving wildlife areas to offset impacts to similar ecosystems in the area often caused by agriculture and industry; producers buy credits from mitigation banks to make up for environmental impacts on properties they own or manage. Doing so, county leaders said, allows producers to maintain conservation compliance and eligibility for certain USDA programs.
“Wetlands play a vital role in our community’s effort to combat the impacts of climate change. Heavy, unpredictable rainstorms can lead to flooding and cause runoff into nearby lakes and streams," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. "Preserving and restoring wetlands helps keep the water where it lands, reduces the impacts of runoff, and mitigates flooding."
The project was funded by a grant the DNR received from the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, which awarded the DNR $812,000 to expand its wetland mitigation banking efforts in both Dane and Milwaukee Counties.
The move is the latest from county leaders meant to lessen local agriculture's impact on Dane County's waterways, which are often subject to negative effects -- including blue-green algae blooms -- caused in part by phosphorous-rich agricultural runoff.
Similar climate credit efforts -- especially carbon credits -- have grown in popularity over the past years as businesses and industries search for ways to offset their climate impacts.
