A misty wetland

WESTPORT, Wis. -- County and state leaders announced plans Wednesday to restore part of the Cherokee Marsh Wildlife Area to natural wetland and prairie in an effort to mitigate agricultural runoff into area waterways.

The restoration project, which is scheduled to start in fall of this year, is part of a larger initiative spearheaded by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to create a statewide agricultural wetland mitigation bank.