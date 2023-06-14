MADISON, Wis. – Leaders from Dane County’s NAACP branch are calling on area employers to make Juneteenth a paid holiday and asking officials at UW Health to lead the charge.
Branch president Greg Jones said they’re focusing on the healthcare industry first because of alarming disparities in care outcomes that negatively impact Black and brown people. He believes recognizing Juneteenth will help employers build a more diverse workforce better equipped to handle diverse patients.
“This is an opportunity to not just bring forth words through vision statements and written words, but it's also time to show action,” Jones said. “If we can put some action steps behind the words, I think what we'll have is a different image and a different perception of who that employer might be.”
In a statement to News 3 Now, the NAACP claimed some UW Health nurses have urged management to establish Juneteenth as a paid holiday.
It’s a step officials at UW Health said they aren’t quite ready to make, but Chief Diversity Officer Shiva Bidar-Sielaff said they are considering establishing a floating holiday that employees can use at their discretion.
“Certainly no other health system in Dane County--Juneteenth is considered a holiday for all staff,” she noted. “Actually, some of the federal holidays are currently not recognized also at UW Health. Veterans Day is actually a good example.”
News 3 Now reached out to SSM Health and Unity-Point Meriter, the other major hospitals in the Madison area, to learn more about their policies Wednesday afternoon but have not yet received an answer. According to UW Health, none of the companies offer the paid holiday currently to staff.
Bidar-Sielaff went on to say UW Health’s commitment to a more diverse workforce does go beyond statements into action. She pointed to their nursing apprenticeship program as an example, which she said was specifically designed to create pathways towards diversifying the field.
Juneteenth earned recognition in Wisconsin in 2009 and federally in 2021. Dane County and the City of Madison offer Juneteenth as a paid holiday for municipal employees.
The annually holiday commemorated on June 19 celebrates the date when the last group of enslaved people finally received news they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
