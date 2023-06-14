Leaders from Dane County’s NAACP branch are calling on area employers to make Juneteenth a paid holiday and asking officials at UW Health to lead the charge.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. – Leaders from Dane County’s NAACP branch are calling on area employers to make Juneteenth a paid holiday and asking officials at UW Health to lead the charge.

Branch president Greg Jones said they’re focusing on the healthcare industry first because of alarming disparities in care outcomes that negatively impact Black and brown people.  He believes recognizing Juneteenth will help employers build a more diverse workforce better equipped to handle diverse patients.

Tags