Dane County medical examiner IDs man who drowned during Madison Ironman event

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County medical examiner has identified the man who died Sunday during Madison's Half Ironman competition.

Officials said Michael Mcculloch, 61, of Cottage Grove, drowned in Lake Monona. The initial autopsy results determined the drowning occurred while Mcculloch was having a "medical event."

The Madison Fire Department said one other person was also rescued during the swimming portion of the race and is in critical condition.

Last week in Lake Mills, another man died during the swimming leg of the triathlon.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.