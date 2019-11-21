LIVE NOW

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

News

Dane County medical examiner identifies victim killed in Beltline crash

By:

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 07:20 PM CST

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 07:25 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim killed in a fatal Beltline crash Tuesday.

The news release said Leroy C. Barnes Virghes Jr., 19, of Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the 1200 block of Highway 12 in the city of Monona and was reported to officials at around 12:50 p.m. The autopsy was completed Wednesday.

Additional testing is underway, and an investigation is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration