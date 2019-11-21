Dane County medical examiner identifies victim killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim killed in a fatal Beltline crash Tuesday.

The news release said Leroy C. Barnes Virghes Jr., 19, of Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the 1200 block of Highway 12 in the city of Monona and was reported to officials at around 12:50 p.m. The autopsy was completed Wednesday.

Additional testing is underway, and an investigation is ongoing.

