Dane County Medical Examiner identifies man killed in work accident at Sub-Zero
FITCHBURG, Wis. - The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in a work accident at the Sub-Zero Group building in Fitchburg Friday night.
According to the news release, Michael G. O’Brien, 58, of Ridgeway, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering injuries related to the incident.
Officials said they were sent to Sub-Zero at 8:12 p.m. after reports that O'Brien had been trapped in a machine.
The autopsy was completed Sunday, and additional testing is underway.
