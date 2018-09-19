Dane County looks into permanently lowering Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Board will meet Thursday to discuss the high water levels on Lake Mendota. Board Chair Sharon Corrigan said the board will look at two things: how to reduce current levels and options to permanently lower lake levels.

The current water level is 851.7 feet. Corrigan said the county is taking steps to reduce the water level to 849.6 feet, the minimum allowed by the Department of Natural Resources.

“All the rain that we continue to get makes that difficult. We have the system wide open and we are trying to run water out of it as quickly as possible, but it will take months to get down to the minimums,” she said.

The board is also looking at what to do long-term. One option is to ask the DNR to reduce the current minimum level allowed as a way to permanently lower Lake Mendota’s water level, but Corrigan says that is not the definite plan.

“We need to get answers before we just say, ‘Let’s drop it a foot.’ What is the impact of the whole system by dropping it a foot, and how would that help us on preventing flooding? Is that the answer?”

Corrigan said on Thursday the county will present a resolution to form an advisory committee. The committee will meet and look at the technical aspects of lowering the lake levels.

Then in February, the Lakes and Watershed Commission, along with the Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, will meet. If the county does decide reducing lake levels is the best response, they would submit a request to the DNR next spring.