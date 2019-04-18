Dane County leads state in population growth
MADISON, Wis. - New U.S. Census Bureau figures show Dane County led the state in population growth in 2018.
The county added 5,584 people, accounting for a quarter of the state's growth last year. Overall, Wisconsin gained about 21,500 residents to remain the 20th most populous state.
Waukesha County was second in population gain with about 2,000 people. Milwaukee County, Wisconsin's most populated, lost about 2,400 residents.
The State Journal reports that since the beginning of the decade, just over half of Wisconsin's 72 counties have grown, adding about 147,000 people. The rest, mainly rural counties to the north, saw a combined decline of about 19,500 residents.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Dane County leads state in population growth
- State Troopers arrest Madison man for 4th OWI
- 'Make sure that you have a plan': Emergency manager urges preparation ahead of summer storms
- 'I can't thank them enough': UWPD officers get surprise visit from men whose lives they saved
- Woman accused of sexually assaulting man with screwdriver found not guilty by mental disease, defect
- Antetokounpo leads Bucks past Pistons for 2-0 series lead