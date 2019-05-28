Dane County launches weed cutters to mitigate lake flooding

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County's fleet of aquatic plant harvesters was launched for the first time this year on Tuesday.

The event took place at Olin Park, where Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined Department of Land and Water Resources staff.

The county will be adding two new harvesters to the fleet. One barge and $50,000 were also added for limited-term employees. All 13 harvesters will help mitigate flooding in the Yahara River chain of lakes.

According to the news release, the total budget for lake weed management this year has been set to $773,400, an increase of over 53% compared to last year's funds. Dane County has issued $18 million toward flood recovery and prevention.

Parisi said the increased budget will help make the county more prepared if heavy and continuous rain returns.

According to the release, the harvesting takes place in over 485 acres of water and 64 miles of shoreline in the Yahara lakes.

After last year's heavy rains in August, Dane County aquatic plant harvesters were able to double the flow of water going south of the Yahara River chain.

Last year, 1,847 loads of aquatic plants were removed, which resulted in around 8,496 tons of material leaving the chain of lakes system. The growth of aquatic plants has recently increased.

Along with mitigating floods, removing plants can reduce the amount of phosphorus, which can create dangerous algae blooms. Around 4,851 pounds of phosphorus were removed from the chain of lakes last year. A single pound can form up to 500 pounds of algae.

