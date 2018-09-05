Dane County lake levels already historically high, with potential for more rain

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County's lakes are already filled to the brim, and there could be more rain on the way.

"An inch or two of rain -- for the most part we should be able to absorb that," said Laura Hicklin, director of Dane County's Land and Water Resources Department. "The greater the rainfall, the larger the impact from the watershed."

Lake Monona and Lake Waubesa reached new historic high levels early Tuesday morning. Both those lakes, as well as Lake Mendota and Lake Kegonsa, were all at their summer maximum levels Tuesday.

Lake Mendota and Lake Kegonsa were close to their 100-year lake levels Tuesday but had not yet reached them.

"Within the system, although certainly there's frustration in the community that levels are high, our goal is not to create sudden or significant changes all at once," Hicklin said.

She said the department's goal is to release water as slowly as possible through the Tenney Dam, but people in Madison could still experience flash flooding at the localized, street level.

Dane County officials get feedback from a number of people about how high the lakes should be kept.

"Everyone in our community has an interest in the lakes," Hicklin said. "You get a different opinion from everyone that you talk to. We have some property owners that request it lower, others that request it higher."

The current lake level orders are established by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to balance "many competing and sometimes conflicting interests," she said.

"One difficult thing during high water periods is the question of, 'Why are you choosing to manage the lakes beyond that maximum level? (But) the tools that we have to control the water levels are actually pretty limited," Hicklin said.

She said the Dane County Lakes Management team will continue to clean debris and weeds from the lakes to keep the water flowing through the system.