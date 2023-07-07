MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County judge in a decision Friday wrote that the 1849 Wisconsin law banning abortion that went into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned last year does not in fact create a ban on abortion.
The decision came amid a procedural ruling that allows the main lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's abortion ban, brought by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, to continue. While providing legal analysis to her ruling, Judge Diane Schlipper wrote that the 1849 law instead creates a ban on feticide, under a 1994 Wisconsin Supreme Court case.
In an interview Friday afternoon, Kaul stopped short of saying her decision amounted to an overturning of the state's abortion ban, calling it a "significant and positive development" in the abortion lawsuit. He said his attorneys will ask the judge to rule on the merits of the case — to decide the legality of Wisconsin's abortion ban — after Friday's ruling.
Discussion of abortion vs. feticide
The precedent Schlipper used dates back to the 1994 case State v. Black, which dealt with a man charged under a law separate from the 1849 law that makes it a crime to "intentionally destroy the life on an unborn quick [or viable] child," which the state's high court ruled is a feticide law.
Schlipper ruled that because the 1849 law is so similar to the statute at debate in the Black decision, the state Supreme Court standard under Black should apply to the 1849 law as well.
"How then is it possible to view [the 1849 law] as an abortion statute and [the Black statute] — containing almost the same language — as a feticide statute?" the judge wrote. "For the above reasons, Black's holding … must apply equally to [the 1849 law]."
The judge said the distinguishing factor between feticide and an abortion is the nature of the action — where feticide is "killing a fetus, usually by assaulting and battering the mother."
She indicated that the commonly understood definition of abortion, which does not include assault and battery, should not fall under the state's feticide statutes, including the 1849 law.
Schlipper heard arguments in the case, brought by Kaul against three Wisconsin district attorneys in an effort to prevent them from enforcing the state's abortion ban. The judge also allowed a group of doctors to join the suit as an interested party.
The judge also wrote that her ruling Friday is not final, which could slow the appeal process down as this case will likely make its way to the state Supreme Court. The court flips its balance in August and will have a liberal majority afterward.
The sole district attorney challenging Kaul's suit, Sheboygan County's Joel Urmanski, a Republican, told News 3 Now by email Friday afternoon he had not yet had time to review the decision.
Democrats applaud first Wisconsin abortion ruling post-Dobbs
In a statement Friday afternoon, Kaul called the ruling "a major victory in our fight to restore reproductive freedom in Wisconsin."
"While this ruling does not resolve the case and won’t be the final word in this litigation, the court’s thorough decision makes clear that Wis. Stat. § 940.04(1) should not be interpreted to criminalize consensual abortions," he said.
Shortly after the court's ruling, Gov. Tony Evers, who has been a vocal advocate for repealing the 1849 law, called Schlipper's decision a "critical step" toward reaching that goal.
This is good news and a critical step in our fight to end our state’s criminal abortion ban and restore the reproductive freedom women had in Wisconsin until #SCOTUS overturned #Roe last June.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, meanwhile, said the ruling is "an important step in restoring and expanding access to abortion and reproductive freedom in Wisconsin."
"Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has always contended that Wisconsin State Statute 940.04 is unenforceable in regard to abortion care. We agree with this decision," the organization said in a statement. "We have reviewed the decision and are working with attorneys and PPWI leadership in continuing to evaluate our options in providing abortion care as soon as we can."
Heather Weininger, the executive director of Wisconsin Right to Life, called the ruling "a devastating setback in our ongoing fight to protect Wisconsin’s preborn children."
Wisconsin Family Action president Julaine Appling said she was disappointed Schlipper didn't dismiss the case outright and that she believes pro-choice advocates want the case to go to the state's Supreme Court once incoming Justice Janet Protasiewicz takes the bench and flips the court to a liberal majority.
"Judge Schlipper used some telling language in her decision, saying that the pre-Roe law, Chapter 940.04, doesn’t apply to abortion, but rather only to the practice of feticide. We completely disagree," Appling said in a statement. "The title of the section of the state statutes where 940.04 is located is ‘Abortion' and (1) of 940.04 clearly states 'intentionally destroys the life of an unborn child.' Feticide is commonly defined as abortion."
