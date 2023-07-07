A Dane County judge in a decision Friday wrote that the 1849 Wisconsin law banning abortion that went into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned last year does not in fact create a ban on abortion.

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County judge in a decision Friday wrote that the 1849 Wisconsin law banning abortion that went into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned last year does not in fact create a ban on abortion. 

The decision came amid a procedural ruling that allows the main lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's abortion ban, brought by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, to continue. While providing legal analysis to her ruling, Judge Diane Schlipper wrote that the 1849 law instead creates a ban on feticide, under a 1994 Wisconsin Supreme Court case.