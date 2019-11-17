Dane County joins County Climate Coalition, reaffirms commitment to Paris Climate Agreement

Getty

MADISON, Wis. - According to a news release from The Climate Reality Project's Madison chapter, Dane County joined the County Climate Coalition (CCC) in early November.

The release said the CCC supports the standards set forth in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

As part of the coalition, Dane County has "agreed to continue working toward the United States' commitments under the Paris Agreement by continuing to implement results-oriented strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," the release said.

According to the release, Dane County will be able to collaborate with other counties across the country in sharing ideas and solutions.

In October, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers created a task force to develop strategies to deal with climate change in the state.

Evers said science has been ignored too long and "we can't afford to do it any longer."

Read more about the coalition on their website.

