Dane County Jail adds special veterans' housing unit

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Office has created a Veteran's Housing Unit for incarcerated veterans.

This type of housing unit, also known as Barracks Behind Bars, is the first in the state of Wisconsin, according to Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The unit is an extension of the Dane County Veterans Court, which started back in 2014.

Schaffer said assigning veterans to one location allows for specialized veteran treatment and services and offers veterans a supportive environment.

The Sheriff's Office is working with local organizations and outside agencies in connection with the unit.

"These combined efforts honor veterans' sacrifices, facilitate successful veteran re-entry back into society, reduce recidivism and improve public safety," Schaffer said in a release.

