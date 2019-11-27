Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Dane County invests in new snowplow to clear roads quicker Dane County invests in new snowplow to c

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County officials announced Tuesday that they are investing in new technology to help keep roads clear of snow.

The new equipment, called tow plows, will debut in Dane County next winter. Now, they're only being used in a handful of locations across the state, including the Green Bay area.

Brown County highway officials demonstrated tow plows at the Dane County East District Highway Garage on Tuesday. When next winter rolls around, the tow plows will be used to clear the Beltline and interstate in Dane County.

"In essence what we have with the tow plow is one truck is able to plow two lanes of traffic, so you eliminate the need for two trucks to be going down the road, side by side," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

Parisi said it's also safer because drivers try to pass standard plow trucks, creating dangerous situations for them and the plow drivers. Motorists tend to be less likely to try passing the tow plow trucks.

"It takes teamwork and coordination on behalf of our snowplow drivers to help maintain public safety on our roads all winter long," Parisi said. "My 2020 budget includes the investments we need to keep pace with our growing infrastructure and clear our roads of ice and snow during major winter weather events."

Dane County has a partnership with county and state governments to help maintain roads. Parisi put $2 million in his 2020 budget to purchase the four tow plows and heavy-duty quad axle trucks.

