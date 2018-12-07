Dane County Humane Society warns of wildlife lead poisoning

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center is asking hunters and fishers to use lead-free gear.

On Thursday, the wildlife center reported it had admitted its first case of lead toxicity in a bald eagle following the latest gun deer hunting season. Lead poisoning in wildlife, especially bald eagles, is seen as a major problem by wildlife experts. According to the University of Minnesota Raptor Center, 90 percent of bald eagles treated by their staff have high levels of lead residue in their blood. The high levels of lead in an eagle's blood often lead to death.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the organization took the opportunity to remind hunters and fishers the of dangers that lead bullets and fishing tackle pose to wildlife.

"The biggest risk to wildlife is from the ingestion of spent lead shot, fishing sinkers, jigs and other tackle," read the post. "The best solution to the lead issue with wildlife is prevention."

Representatives of the Humane Society said people should use non-toxic, lead-free products.

"We are not out to place blame on hunters and fishermen- we know that most are conservationists and care about wildlife and their habitats," the post continued. "This isn't an anti-hunting issue, and certainly not a gun control issue as it sometimes is accused of being."

According Hunting with Non-lead, a website promoting lead-free hunts, bullets made from copper are typically more effective and are often used in big-game hunting. According to the site, lead-free bullets also make meat safer to consume.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources promotes the use of lead-free items on its website. Officials with the DNR ask fishermen to use products made from tin, bismuth, steel or tungsten-nickel alloy.

