Dane County Humane Society thanks Fitchburg for turtle, duck crossing sign
FITCHBURG, Wis. - The Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center thanked the city of Fitchburg on Facebook Wednesday.
The page shared a photo of a "Caution: Turtle/Duck Crossing" sign in the city on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph.
"Kudos to the City of Fitchburg, WI - Government for looking out for their wild residents!"
The sign is located on Seminole Highway near Dunn's Marsh.
