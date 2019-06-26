Dane County Humane Society supports efforts to block Spring Green beagle breeding facility

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - The Dane County Humane Society is supporting efforts to block the opening of a facility in Spring Green that aims to breed beagles and sell them to institutions conducting medical research.

The potential dog breeding facility is awaiting permit approval to breed beagles and sell them to institutions conducting medical research. An attorney for the facility, Michael Curran, said the animals are expected to go to institutions that conduct medical studies for the benefit of humans and animals.

The Dane County Humane Society says it supports Dane4Dogs' efforts to block the opening of the facility. The organization is asking people to attend the planning commission meeting on July 17, write letters to editors, volunteer to go door-to-door to spread the word of the effort and donate.

"Your voice is needed to support efforts to block the opening of a facility in Spring Green for commercial breeding of laboratory Beagles," the post from the Dane County Humane Society said.

Dane4dogs has started a petition in support of an ordinance banning research dog facilities.

Jill and Clint Kane requested the permit. They said the facility maintains rigorous practices and standards and uses animal welfare practices that are inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They also said they are compliant with all humane standards in the Animal Welfare Act.

Some community members have voiced that they do not support the facility for a number of reasons ranging from noise to ethical concerns.

The next hearing pertaining to the facility will be at 7 p.m. on July 17 at Spring Green Village Hall.

Village of Spring Green Chairman Joel Marcus told News 3 Now the village will consider all sides before approving or denying the request.

