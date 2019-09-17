Dane County Humane Society running $5 cat adoption special

Sean Gallup/Getty Images The special runs through Friday

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Humane Society is making it inexpensive to get a new furry friend.

The shelter is offering reduced adoption fees Tuesday through Friday. Adult cats will be $5 and kittens are $75.

According to a Facebook post, DCHS has a lot of cats to choose from.

