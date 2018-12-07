News

Dane County Humane Society reduced adoption fees to $5 for adult cats

Posted: Dec 07, 2018 10:51 AM CST

Updated: Dec 07, 2018 10:51 AM CST

It's a great time to find a furry friend as the Dane County Humane Society reduced all of its adult cat adoption fees to $5.

According to a Facebook post, the fees will be reduced for all adult cats Friday until Sunday. 

"We have so many amazing cats of all ages, colors and sizes and they are all hoping to go home for the holidays," the post said.

The Dane County Humane Society has more than 30 adult cats listed on its website that are looking for homes for the holidays.

View all of the adoptable pets here.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration