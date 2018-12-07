Dane County Humane Society reduced adoption fees to $5 for adult cats
It's a great time to find a furry friend as the Dane County Humane Society reduced all of its adult cat adoption fees to $5.
According to a Facebook post, the fees will be reduced for all adult cats Friday until Sunday.
"We have so many amazing cats of all ages, colors and sizes and they are all hoping to go home for the holidays," the post said.
The Dane County Humane Society has more than 30 adult cats listed on its website that are looking for homes for the holidays.
View all of the adoptable pets here.
