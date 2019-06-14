Dane County fugitive in federal court, following extradition from Austria

MADISON, Wis. - A Dane County fugitive, who is wanted on kidnapping and sexual assault charges, appeared in federal court Friday morning, following his extradition from Austria.

William Guy, 51, formerly of Madison, was arrested in Austria in April of 2018 on federal charges of fraudulently obtaining a passport and several state charges, according to a release by the Department of Justice. At the time of his arrest, he had been a fugitive for more than seven years.

Guy fought extradition from Austria for almost a year, before finally being removed from the country this week, according to the release.

A judge had Guy detained today, calling him a "flight risk" and set a federal trial date for October 28.

The Dane County Sheriff's Department has warrants for Guy on suspicion of stalking resulting in bodily harm, false imprisonment, identity theft and felony intimidation of a victim, sexual assault, kidnapping, capturing an image of nudity without consent and 53 counts of child pornography.

Guy was originally charged in March 2010 with 14 felonies after officials said he went on a violent rampage while his estranged wife was leaving him. By August, he was facing 75 felony charges when he went off the grid for hours while he was supposed to be on GPS monitoring.

After officials said he violated the GPS monitoring program, he wasn't monitored after he was able to post thousands of dollars in cash bail. In February 2011, a bench warrant was issued because he failed to appear in court, according to court records.

Madison police and the U.S. Marshals Service spent years looking for Guy before he was found in Vienna, Austria last year.

