Dane County Farmers' Market plans to move late winter market to Garver Feed Mill

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Farmers' Market plans to move its late winter market to the Garver Feed Mill.

Vendors will be at the Garver Feed Mill starting Jan. 4, 2020 through April 4, 2020, until the outdoor market resumes. The market will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

"Garver Feed Mill honors Madison's rich agricultural history in its mission and vision as a next-generation food production facility and hub for local and artisan foods, so of course, it is a great fit as the home of the Dane County Farmer's Market Late Winter Market," says Market manager Sarah Elliott.

The final outdoor market of the current season is Nov. 16. The final Wednesday market of the season is Nov. 6.

The Dane County Farmer's market will move indoors to the Monona Terrace on Nov. 23. There will be no market the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

