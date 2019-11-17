Dane County Farmers' Market heads indoors for holiday season

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Farmers' Market wrapped up its outdoor season Saturday at Capitol Square.

The Saturday morning tradition started in 1972; this year itstarted in the middle of April.

There weren't as many vendors as usual Saturday, but as the market moves to Monona Terrace next week for its holiday market, vendors are eager to keep the market going.

Next week's holiday market starts at 7:30 a.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.