Dane County Farmer's Market opens for 48th season

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The country's largest producer-only farmer's market returned to the square Saturday for it's 48th season, continuing a vibrant Madison tradition.

The Dane County Farmer's Market is welcoming 270 members to the square this year, including nine new ones. However, 130 to 160 vendors will attend on any given week. According to organizers, that number may be less early in the season, as weather and growing seasons shift.

Organizers said that greens including lettuce mixes, kale and spinach are currently in season, as well as potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots and cabbage. Plants are also popular items throughout the spring months.

As Wisconsin tradition dictates, cheeses and meats are stocked year round.

And of course, it wouldn't be a a Madison farmer's market without customer favorites like Stella's Bakery and their renowned cheesy bread.

The Dane County Farmer's Market's Wednesday market will also open this Wednesday, on Martin Luther King Boulevard. This market is smaller, but features many of the vendors who attend on the square.

The Saturday and Wednesday markets are open beginning this week through Nov. 16 regardless of weather.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.