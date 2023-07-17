MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Fair is back in Madison this week, bringing plenty of food and fun with it.
The fair will be held at the Alliant Energy Center and you can find more information, including how to buy tickets, by clicking or tapping here.
Festivities are set to begin on Thursday with Hometown Hero Day. Admission to the fair will be free for armed forces personnel, police officers, firefighters, first responders and a guest.
There will be a flag-raising ceremony at 11 a.m. and a flag-lowering ceremony at 8 p.m. The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. The evening will be capped off with a Madison Roller Derby game at 6 p.m. and a performance by the country group Feudin' Hillbillys at 7 p.m.
Friday is Kids Day at the Fair. There will be plenty of activities for children to enjoy, including a Kiddie Farm featuring horses and pigs. Comedian Mike Brody will perform on the main stage at 7 p.m. followed by Piano Fondue. Admission will only be $3 per person for those entering the grounds before 3 p.m.
Saturday is Farm Fresh Day. For attendees who arrive before 3 p.m., $1 of each cash admission at the gate will go to Second Harvest Foodbank's Farm to Foodbank Initiative.
There will be a tractor parade and display beginning at 11 a.m. and Alive in Dairyland will make an appearance from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Wisconsin Singers will perform at 1:30 p.m. followed by Dakota Tamminga at 3:30 p.m.
The night will wrap up with a performance by Jordan St. Cyr and Consumed By Fire in the Exhibition Hall at 6:30 p.m.
The fair wraps up on Sunday with Family Day. There will be eating contests, live music and traditional Latino dance performances starting at noon and continuing throughout the day.
Local youth will also compete for the title of Master Showman starting at 10 a.m. The competition will be followed by the Dress-A-Critter contest and the second annual Rockstars in the Ring livestock show. There will be a dog training and dog parkour demonstration at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
