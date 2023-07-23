Madison
Sunday marked the final day of the Dane County Fair at the Alliant Energy Center
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County fair wrapped up Sunday with family friendly events at the Alliant Center Sunday.
Everyone was invited to partake in the fun. Carnival games, rides, festival foods and dance performances were going on all day.
Friends and families enjoyed the food eating contests, animals, and live music. Some people especially loved the thrilling rides.
"I'm a big thrill rider. I love the scary rides," attendee Kaitlynne Lobe said.
Others were surprised by the variety of options.
"There's a lot of things to do. We did the sting ray exhibit. There's a lot of space, not too crowded... a lot of activities," attendee Brain Fox said.
The fair will end with exciting performances in the evening.
