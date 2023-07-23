Sunday marked the final day of the Dane County Fair at the Alliant Energy Center

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County fair wrapped up Sunday with family friendly events at the Alliant Center Sunday.

Everyone was invited to partake in the fun. Carnival games, rides, festival foods and dance performances were going on all day.