Deputy encourages parents to have honest conversations with kids about active shooters

MADISON, Wis. - With many students headed back to school, the Dane County Sheriff’s Department is offering tips for parents to talk to their children about active shooter situations.

A mass shooting is something most of us don’t want to think or talk about, but it’s a topic Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Josalyn Longley covers daily. She is the active shooter training coordinator for the department. Since the role was created in 2016, Longley has traveled to hundreds of businesses and community groups, training more than 16,000 adults on what to do during an active shooter situation. At the events, Longley tells News 3 Now she is always asked the same question by participants "What to do I tell my kids?"

Longley said parents should especially be talking to their kids about active shooter situations as we head into the start of the school year. Longley said kids need to be taught to follow the mantra of see something, say something. She advised encouraging kids to be aware of their surroundings and get them to think about how they would react in the event of an active shooter situation. For example, Longley said to tell chlidren to think about three ways they would exit a given space.

Longley said to ask, “If we were here in this area and something happened, where is somewhere that we could get safe and get behind a door? How could we lock it, how could we barricade it?”

Longley said parents shouldn’t be afraid to intervene on behalf of their own child or someone else’s child. She tells News 3 Now that some past mass shootings could’ve been avoided had parents acted on their concerns.

“Don’t be afraid to call 911 or contact a doctor for help,” Longley said. “If you’re overhearing something about threats or someone bringing a weapon on the bus or even in the community tell someone. You can be anonymous.”

To learn more about your district’s active shooter safety plan, contact the district’s safety coordinator or resource officer.



