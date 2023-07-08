A Dane County deputy was attacked by a resident at the Dane County Jail Friday evening, officials said.

According to a release published Saturday, the deputy was speaking with a male resident in an interview on the sixth floor of the jail when the man tried to harm the deputy with a makeshift weapon.