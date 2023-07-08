featured Dane County deputy attacked by jail resident with makeshift weapon Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 8, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Dane County deputy was attacked by a resident at the Dane County Jail Friday evening, officials said. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- A Dane County deputy was attacked by a resident at the Dane County Jail Friday evening, officials said.According to a release published Saturday, the deputy was speaking with a male resident in an interview on the sixth floor of the jail when the man tried to harm the deputy with a makeshift weapon.Another deputy was alerted to the attack and immediately responded. The two deputies, along with other responding deputies, were able to control the man and take him to a cell.Two deputies suffered minor injuries and were evaluated at a local hospital. The incident is under investigation and officials said charges against the man are pending.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Mystery solved: Janesville fisherman discovers car in Rock River 30 years after it went missing Dane County judge rules abortion lawsuit can continue, says 1849 law only bans feticide, not abortion Search for 13-year-old still considered 'missing persons case' nearly 1 month after his disappearance Middleton police investigating Thursday morning strong-armed robbery Sauk County Sheriff's Office exploring 'all avenues' in search for missing teen Latest News Madison 5K helps raise money to support those affected by brain tumors Gotta go fast: Fitchburg Festival of Speed brings out racers Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say Iowa Republicans will hold 2024 caucuses on January 15 More News