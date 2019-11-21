Dane County deputies launch investigation on possible missing donations at Henry Vilas Zoo

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation into possible missing donations at the Henry Vilas Zoo.

A report from the Isthmus said county officials are worried money is missing from previous years that was collected at the donor tubes found in various locations throughout the zoo.

Until this year, those tubes were managed by the Henry Vilas Zoological Society, which parted ways with the zoo this year.

Anywhere from $40,000 to $88,000 was collected in the tubes each year from 2011 to 2016. This year, the zoo collected more than $190,000 in donations.

According to the Isthmus, the society's president said the money has been accounted for in financial documents.

The zoo responded to the report with a post on Facebook, saying they are concerned with the issues raised in the article, but are not going to make assumptions while the investigation is ongoing.

"The donations that have been collected since our separation from the society are the most secure and transparent they've ever been," the zoo said in the post. "We can all rest assured current donations are directly benefiting our zoo."

