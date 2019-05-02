Dane County board to hear 4 multimillion-dollar options for new jail

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Jail is back up for debate this week.

There are now four options the county board of supervisors has to consider to replace the decades-old facilities that are in use now.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney has wanted the jail upgraded since before he got in office.

“I started my career 40 years ago working in that jail,” Mahoney said. “Not a lot has changed.”

Regardless, @DaneSheriff says we NEED a new jail, calling current facilities “inhumane.” W/o proper medical beds, one could be forced into solitary even if their sentence doesn’t warrant it. He said this doesn’t set them up for success once out, which hurts us in the long run. — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) May 1, 2019

He calls the 1950s-era facility "inhumane" for what it does to the people who have to stay there.

“If you come into jail, as a gentleman did, sentenced to six months in jail confined to a wheelchair, the only place that he could be housed was in solitary confinement in a 6-foot-by-9-foot,” Mahoney said.

After 27 years of debate and $4 million sunk into 14 studies, Mahoney hopes that will actually change this time.

On Thursday the Dane County Board of Supervisors will look at four options for new facilities.

Sharon Corrigan is the chair of the board, and she's studied these options ahead of Thursday’s presentation.

“When you looked at the actual project costs, the South Tower is the least expensive,” Corrigan said.

Here’s the location for the cheapest ($148M) option. It would be a complete build in the parking lot behind the Public Safety Building, and it checks ALL the boxes the county wants - one facility, downtown, fewer beds, etc. This still wouldn’t open until at least 2024 (est.) pic.twitter.com/HMvZzzfJgm — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) May 1, 2019

The South Tower would be built behind the Public Safety Building in downtown Madison. In addition to being the least expensive, it also accomplishes other goals, like 10 percent fewer beds, space to treat mental illness and the ability to consolidate the three current facilities into one.

The other options are combinations of upgrades to the City County Building and Public Safety Building facilities and new construction on a Greenfield site.

All options carry whopping price tags, from $148 million for the South Tower to $220 million for a brand new location, which are at least twice the budgeted $76 million.

Corrigan is not immune to the cost of both building and doing nothing.

“It's expensive,” she said. “I wish it were less expensive, but we have a responsibility to take care of people … that need to be in jail.”

On Wednesday board Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner held a community meeting to talk about the options also.

Many people there said they did not want a jail and the money should go to education if not other jail diversion programs.

Mahoney, who sat in on that meeting, said not choosing one of the current options is dangerous and puts the lives of the people housed there currently at risk.

“Really there's only two choices,” Mahoney said. “Either accept the fact that we continue to have a bad, dangerous jail, that we don't have medical beds and we don't provide programming, or we embrace one of these projects. Those are the only options.”

Corrigan said Thursday’s presentation will not have public comment, but there is still plenty of time to get your voice heard when the proposals go to the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee and the Public Works Committee.

Corrigan said the soonest there would likely be a formal proposal and plan for the new jail would be June, but construction isn't estimated to finish until 2023 at the earliest.



