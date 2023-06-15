A resolution that would declare Dane County to be a sanctuary for trans individuals is attracting significant attention.

MADISON, Wis. -- Dozens took to the Dane County Board meeting Thursday to speak about a resolution that would make the county a sanctuary for trans and nonbinary individuals. 

Becoming a sanctuary county means that if any laws were passed at the state level criminalizing gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers and hormones, the Dane County Sheriff's Office would be urged to make enforcement of that law their lowest priority.

