MADISON, Wis. -- Dozens took to the Dane County Board meeting Thursday to speak about a resolution that would make the county a sanctuary for trans and nonbinary individuals.
Becoming a sanctuary county means that if any laws were passed at the state level criminalizing gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers and hormones, the Dane County Sheriff's Office would be urged to make enforcement of that law their lowest priority.
“To impede on individuals wanting to be their most authentic selves I think is grossly unconstitutional,” Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said.
Wisconsin hasn't passed laws punishing trans or nonbinary individuals for gender-affirming care, but around the country, the ACLU has tracked 491 anti-LGBTQ bills.
“You have seen resolutions like this pass across the country especially when there have been state legislation that has been harmful to those in the gender nonbinary and gender nonconforming communities,” Hong said.
But not everyone agrees.
“I don't like it when counties do that. If you don't like the law then change it,” Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, said.
Dittrich said she doesn't agree with a county taking steps like this against state government.
“I don't like it when any county says they're not going to abide by the law or don't want the law enforced there is no such law, so this is to me a lot of political posturing,” she said.
Dittrich represents part of Dane County -- and she says constituents have reached out to her.
“A lot of people who I serve just don't think that's ethical," she said. "I don't disagree with them.”
"Don't take the right away from our children who don't chose to live like that, don't take the right away from the children that are not transgender," one speaker in opposition said.
"I know a lot of the people opposing this have talked a lot about kids and speaking on behalf of kids. I'm 12 and I'm trans and I live in Dane County," one young speaker said. "I'm very fortunate that I do live in Dane County because I have received access to gender affirming care, and quite honestly that has saved my life."
Hong, too, said her constituents will be safer.
“Everyone deserves to live in a community where they know that they are free to be themselves," she said.
As of late Thursday, the board had not yet voted on the resolution.
