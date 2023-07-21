MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Board passed a resolution to prohibit discrimination against Dane County employees on the basis of protective hairstyles at its meeting Thursday night.
The amendment adds "cultural differences" including hairstyles to the list of protections against discrimination in the workforce for Dane County employees.
Board Supervisor April Kigeya introduced the amendment to protect employees against a form of discrimination she says is often overlooked.
"When people think of racial discrimination, a lot of time it’s about like getting a job or not getting a job," Kigeya told News 3 Now. "We’re not realizing that once people are in those positions they can actually be terminated or treated differently based on their hair."
She says culturally significant Black hairstyles like locs, braids and afros are often considered "unprofessional" by employers.
"It goes against this unspoken norm that fine, straight hair is professional and anything other than that is not," Kigeya said. "I think it’s really important that employers and everybody know that it’s a form of racial discrimination."
The move follows another similar amendment passed by the board in 2021 which added "cultural differences" to the county ordinance banning discrimination against county contractors. The amendment passed Thursday night adds that protection to a separate ordinance that applies specifically county employees.
The state legislature is also considering a similar bill known as the CROWN Act that would prohibit "discrimination based on traits historically associated with race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles." The bill was first introduced in 2019 but didn't make it to the governor's desk.
Twenty states have passed CROWN Acts or similar laws preventing discrimination based on hairstyle.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.