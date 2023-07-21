The Dane County Board passed a resolution to prohibit discrimination against Dane County employees on the basis of protective hairstyles at its meeting Thursday night.

The amendment adds "cultural differences" including hairstyles to the list of protections against discrimination in the workforce for Dane County employees.