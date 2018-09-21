News

Dane County Board discusses future of lake levels

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Board met early Thursday night to discuss water levels along the Yahara chain of lakes.

John Reimer, of Dane County Land and Water Resources, presented to the board about the response to last month's historic flooding and what preventative measures could be taken if a similar event takes place again.

Reimer was clear that the system of lakes is a delicate balance. 

"It's not just the big extreme events," Reimer said. "I mean, the big extreme event sets us up. But it's the successive rainfall events afterward, because our system is extremely slow at getting water out."

He said that it could take months for lake levels to return to minimums.

The board also briefly asked about the possibility of permanently lowering water levels in Lake Mendota. 

According to Reimer, the Department of Natural Resources considers flooding potential among other priorities, such as recreation and beauty, when deciding if a lake's levels can be changed. 

The county also presented a resolution to form an advisory committee on the potential of lowering the lake.

