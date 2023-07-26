The Dane County Board of Supervisors said Wednesday evening they are looking into whether SSM Health is in contract violations following the move to stop gender-affirming surgeries.

MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Board of Supervisors said Wednesday evening they are looking into whether SSM Health is in contract violations following the move to stop gender-affirming surgeries.

News 3 Investigates exclusively reported last week that the Catholic health care organization had discontinued those types of surgeries.  

Download PDF Statement on SSM Health discontinuing gender-affirming care