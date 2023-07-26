Twenty-two of the county's 37 supervisors signed onto the statement, calling SSM Health's policy change "ill-conceived."
"The decision from SSM Health to discontinue care that is medically necessary is dangerous to members of the community who continue to face threats and intimidation," the statement read.
"Health care institutions need to be held accountable to do what is right, and not limit access to care, but expand it."
The county contracts with Dean Health Plan for county employees' insurance, which is part of the SSM Health organization.
In a phone call, board chair Patrick Miles said that Dean Health has assured the county that coverage under their existing contract, which expires at the end of 2024, won't be affected by SSM Health's decision not to provide gender-affirming surgeries at SSM Health facilities.
However, Miles said he wants the county's corporation counsel to look into the contract and ensure that there aren't other contract violations that might be present with SSM Health's policy change.
The move from the Catholic health care system comes after ramped-up pressure this year from the Catholic Church to stop Catholic health care organizations from providing some types of gender-affirming care to transgender people.
The Board of Supervisors that signed onto this statement say they are requesting the Insurance Advisory Committee and County Administration include gender-affirming care as a priority in negotiating future healthcare plans.
"The decision by SSM Health to eliminate needed care is antithetical to Dane County’s values," the statement includes. "Access to health care is a fundamental right, and health care includes gender-affirming care."
News 3 Now reached out to SSM Health for comment, with no response at time of publishing.
