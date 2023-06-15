Dozens took to the Dane County Board meeting Thursday to speak about a resolution that would make the county a sanctuary for trans and nonbinary individuals. The resolution eventually passed.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Dozens took to the Dane County Board meeting Thursday to speak about a resolution that would make the county a sanctuary for trans and nonbinary individuals. The resolution eventually passed, with 25 supervisors voting to approve and only one voting in opposition.

Becoming a sanctuary county means that if any laws were passed at the state level criminalizing gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers and hormones, the Dane County Sheriff's Office would be urged to make enforcement of that law their lowest priority.

Tags

Reporter

Arman Rahman is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at arahman@wisctv.com.