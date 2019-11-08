Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Dane County Board approves funding for affordable housing projects Dane County Board approves funding for affordable housing projects

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Board of Supervisors has approved funding to assist six new apartment developments offering affordable housing units.

TONIGHT: Dane County Board approved funding for six affordable housing projects. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/N7oYn0xQWR — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) November 8, 2019

The developments will be built in Madison, Mount Horeb, Fitchburg and Cottage Grove. Overall, there will be 559 units of new housing, with 461 of them priced to meet the affordable housing guidelines.

"There are families and single people who pay way too high of a percentage of their income or can't afford at all to be in housing," said Sharon Corrigan, chair of the Dane County Board of Supervisors.

Cottage Grove has the highest median gross rent compared to other communities in Dane County.

Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff said the project will create opportunities for Cottage Grove.

"Cottage Grove has no affordable housing options, unlike other municipalities in our county," Ratcliff said. "Movin' Out provides housing for veterans and families with disabilities and will reduce the housing gap in out community and county."

Dane County is funding over $1.5 million of Movin' Out's project to develop the 100-unit Glen Grove Apartments on Cottage Grove Road. A total of 20% of the units are set aside for households where at least one family member has a disability.

Ratcliff said this would impact the entire community in ways other than living arrangements.

"There are businesses that indicate they have difficulty finding employees, so this would hopefully help them in that," Ratcliff said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.