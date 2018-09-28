News

Dane County awarded $20,000 grant for criminal justice reform

Grant used to create data model for tracking

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 11:01 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 11:01 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Criminal Justice Council's innovation and research team received a $20,000 grant from the Urban Institute as part of its ongoing effort to reduce the local jail population.

According to a release, the grant is part of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation's "Safety and Justice Challenge," a national $100 million initiative to reduce incarceration by changing the way America thinks about and uses jail.

Dane County is one of 40 jurisdictions selected for the grant.

“The Dane County Board is committed to criminal justice reform and this grant will help us continue along that path,” said County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan, District 26, Middleton. “We thank MacArthur for recognizing the hard work taking place here and hope to continue the strong partnership.”

Last year, the MacArthur Foundation awarded Dane County $50,000 for the Community Restorative Court.

The new grant money will be used to build a front-end justice data model that will track information regarding race, gender, age and the type of violation that led to arrest.

The data will help judge the impact or future expansion of current programs or policies including the restorative court, pretrial services, the Criminal Justice Council-Racial Disparities Subcommittee and Criminal Justice Council-Pretrial Services Subcommittee.

“Data will be essential to move any improvements forward in criminal justice,” said Judge Nicholas McNamara, chair of the council’s pretrial subcommittee.  “Measuring outcomes around race, ethnicity and gender will provide a pathway to better solutions for Dane County.”

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration