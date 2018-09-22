News

Dane County authorities looking for potential witness in abduction case

Posted: Sep 22, 2018 10:24 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a potential witness in an abduction case.

The incident authorities are investigating happened on Friday night near Johnson Creek. Officials said the suspect and victim were traveling westbound on Interstate 94 in a Ford Escape, according to a news release. The suspect stopped at a gas station after exiting the interstate at either Highway 26 or Highway 89 between 10:30 and 11 p.m. 

The victim shouted for help to a woman driving another car at the gas station. Authorities said this driver is the person they are looking for.

The suspect in this case has already been arrested, and the woman who was abducted is safe and working with detectives, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about any unusual behavior involving a red SUV should contact the Dane County Sheriff's Office tipline at 608-284-6900. 

