MCFARLAND, Wis. -- If you've ever taken on a landscaping project around your home, you know it can be time consuming. An arborist in Dane County may know that better than anyone else.
Matt Duffy's life passion for nature is providing a space for his church in the form of a community garden. Duffy has been working on the Hope Garden at Hope Lutheran Church in McFarland for five years.
"It's hard to kind of picture I guess now a days what this used to be like," remarked Duffy when asked about what the ground of Hope Lutheran looked like before he began the project. He continued, "it was just so much open space that wasn't really being utilized."
Duffy's connection with the church, located off Hwy AB, dates back to the church's founding in the 1800's. His great-grandfather owned a farm at the time which sat just east of where Duffy is now growing his own legacy.
In 2019, Duffy saw what was then an expanse of green grass as an opportunity to create a space for his church community, "and it just kind of has been snowballing ever since," said Duffy.
His love for nature has taken Duffy across the country. He previously worked in forestry management in the Great Smoky Mountains, Grand Canyon and Sequoia National Parks. He says that caring for nature is a passion he formed in his youth which continues on through today.
"I got really excited about you get to climb trees, you get to run a chainsaw all day and that's sorta how this you know if we go way back really started. I realized that I have this passion for trees and nature," Duffy said.
He says when it was time to settle down and return to Dane County, he decided to put the knowledge he learned to work, "and I thought hey maybe I could start planting some trees," said Duffy.
That original idea blossomed into a remarkable garden which he says has become a community gathering space. "I think always in the back of my mind there was this thought of hey maybe we should actually... try to make it an awesome garden that people will come visit weather they're from the church or not," Duffy said.
Since 2019, Duffy has spent more than 300 hours annually at the Hope Garden planting and maintaining it to it's fullest potential. He says the once empty space behind the church has turned into a bit of an obsessive hobby, but one which he takes pride in. "This has kind of taken over my life," Duffy said.
The garden was designed to be used by the church and broader Dane County community to enjoy which is why he says there is a level pride in knowing he's giving back to the people around him as well as himself. "I may be a little bit frustrated with work or just life in general and like I come out here and just everything makes sense," Duffy said.
It's Duffy's hope that eventually the Hope Garden will receive level one arboretum status. He also knows that even though he's spent 5 years devoted to the project so far, it will likely take 15 for his full vision to come to life.
