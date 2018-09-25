News

Dane County allocates $18 million in flood recovery and prevention efforts

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Board of Supervisors and the Dane County Executive have announced plans to allocate $18 million toward flood recovery and prevention efforts. 

In light of the recent floods that devastated dozens of communities, this was a top priority for them.

"Our communities have been through a lot and for many, the work to rebuild has just begun," County Executive Joe Parisi said. 

The money will be divided as follows:

  • Conservation/ stormwater management acquisitions: $9 million
  • "Suck the Muck" - Sediment removal to improve water quality, river flow: $2 million
  • Yahara River flow improvement fund & flow/ water level analysis: $2 million
  • Highway/ bridge improvements: $1.35 million
  • Flood restoration fund parks/ trails: $ 1 million
  • Stormwater controls: $1 million
  • Dane County conservation reserve program: $750,000
  • Two new weed harvesters, lake debris barge crane, staff: $500,000
  • Streambank restoration: $500,000
  • Wetland restoration, Yahara flow/lake level analysis: $275,000
  • Sandbagging machines, sandbags, flood barriers, pumps, generators: $308,000
  • Sheriff's airboat, 911 web reporting, emergency housing: $110,000

