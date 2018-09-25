Dane County allocates $18 million in flood recovery and prevention efforts
MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Board of Supervisors and the Dane County Executive have announced plans to allocate $18 million toward flood recovery and prevention efforts.
JUST IN: Dane County board announces $18 million to aid in flood recovery and future resiliency. Watch the live stream now on our WISC Facebook page for full details. pic.twitter.com/BAQoiPcu4q— Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 25, 2018
In light of the recent floods that devastated dozens of communities, this was a top priority for them.
"Our communities have been through a lot and for many, the work to rebuild has just begun," County Executive Joe Parisi said.
The money will be divided as follows:
- Conservation/ stormwater management acquisitions: $9 million
- "Suck the Muck" - Sediment removal to improve water quality, river flow: $2 million
- Yahara River flow improvement fund & flow/ water level analysis: $2 million
- Highway/ bridge improvements: $1.35 million
- Flood restoration fund parks/ trails: $ 1 million
- Stormwater controls: $1 million
- Dane County conservation reserve program: $750,000
- Two new weed harvesters, lake debris barge crane, staff: $500,000
- Streambank restoration: $500,000
- Wetland restoration, Yahara flow/lake level analysis: $275,000
- Sandbagging machines, sandbags, flood barriers, pumps, generators: $308,000
- Sheriff's airboat, 911 web reporting, emergency housing: $110,000
