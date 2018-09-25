Dane County allocates $18 million in flood recovery and prevention efforts

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Board of Supervisors and the Dane County Executive have announced plans to allocate $18 million toward flood recovery and prevention efforts.

JUST IN: Dane County board announces $18 million to aid in flood recovery and future resiliency. Watch the live stream now on our WISC Facebook page for full details. pic.twitter.com/BAQoiPcu4q — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 25, 2018

In light of the recent floods that devastated dozens of communities, this was a top priority for them.

"Our communities have been through a lot and for many, the work to rebuild has just begun," County Executive Joe Parisi said.

The money will be divided as follows:

Conservation/ stormwater management acquisitions: $9 million

"Suck the Muck" - Sediment removal to improve water quality, river flow: $2 million

Yahara River flow improvement fund & flow/ water level analysis: $2 million

Highway/ bridge improvements: $1.35 million

Flood restoration fund parks/ trails: $ 1 million

Stormwater controls: $1 million

Dane County conservation reserve program: $750,000

Two new weed harvesters, lake debris barge crane, staff: $500,000

Streambank restoration: $500,000

Wetland restoration, Yahara flow/lake level analysis: $275,000

Sandbagging machines, sandbags, flood barriers, pumps, generators: $308,000

Sheriff's airboat, 911 web reporting, emergency housing: $110,000

