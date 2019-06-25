Dane County Airport to add nonstop flight to Columbus for Wisconsin Badgers football game

Submitted

The Dane County Regional Airport is adding a Columbus, Ohio, nonstop flight and a bigger plane for the Oct. 26 University of Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State University Buckeyes game.

According to a release, there will be a United flight that will depart Oct. 25 and return Oct. 27. The flight will be on a larger aircraft with three seating classes, large overhead bins, onboard entertainment and WiFi.

“We are proud to offer these additional options at the Dane County Regional Airport to accommodate traveling Badger fans who want to root for their favorite team and attend away games,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Tickets are available for purchase now.

