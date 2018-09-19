Dane County airport receives $5.7 million in grants to update infrastructure

News

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Regional Airport will receive $5.7 million in airport infrastructure grants. 

The grant is part of the Federal Aviation Administration

s $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program to fund airports throughout the country. 

Officials with the airport said they will use the money to reconstruct and widen taxiways, install additional runway signage and markings and add an additional taxiway to an existing secondary runway. 

“Continued investments like this help make our busy airport even more safe and efficient for travelers,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a news release. 

Airports receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on a formula that analyzes activity levels. 
 

