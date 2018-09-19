Dane County airport receives $5.7 million in grants to update infrastructure
MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Regional Airport will receive $5.7 million in airport infrastructure grants.
The grant is part of the Federal Aviation Administration
s $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program to fund airports throughout the country.
Officials with the airport said they will use the money to reconstruct and widen taxiways, install additional runway signage and markings and add an additional taxiway to an existing secondary runway.
“Continued investments like this help make our busy airport even more safe and efficient for travelers,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a news release.
Airports receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on a formula that analyzes activity levels.
Local And Regional News
- Dane County looks into permanently lowering Lake Mendota
- Dane County airport receives $5.7 million in grants to update infrastructure
- Sun Prairie High School pool temporarily closed after swimmer reports infection
- Local chronic pain sufferers protest opioid restrictions at the capitol
- Consumer Reports: Is your kid too sick for school?
- Will more heavy rain bring more flooding? Officials aren't overly concerned