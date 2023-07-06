MADISON, Wis. -- Public health officials in Dane County say they will stop trying to collect fines levied against a dance studio they claim violated a public health order banning mass gatherings during the pandemic.
Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) originally cited Oregon dance studio A Leap Above in December 2020 for violating a public health order in place at the time that banned all indoor mass gatherings, alleging the studio held a production of "The Nutcracker" that had at least 119 people in attendance.
Conservative law firm the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) took up the case and challenged the fines and Dane County's public health orders in a lawsuit, with A Leap Above joining the case as one of the plaintiffs. Ultimately, the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided that county health officials had the power to implement public health orders.
After the Supreme Court decision in the summer of 2022, the fines remained and the case was returned to Dane County Circuit Court in June of this year. At that point, health officials say they determined it wasn't worth the effort to continue to collect the fines.
"The COVID pandemic was a difficult time for all, and Dane County concluded that it was not in the public interest to continue prosecution of this case," Public Health Madison & Dane County communications coordinator Morgan Finke said in an e-mail.
A Leap Above and WILL insist that the public health order was not violated, claiming the studio only allowed its dancers to record video in small groups.
"Our client operated her business safely and responsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet wrongfully faced fines by public health officials," WILL deputy counsel Luke Berg said in a statement. "Dane County has since dropped this case, and WILL is proud of our efforts to protect our clients from these ridiculous financial penalties."
PHMDC officials allege that claim is inaccurate, however, saying they were able to find multiple photographs that showed non-family members not following social distancing guidelines and violating the order that banned indoor mass gatherings.
They also dispute WILL's claims that they gave up trying to collect the fines because they did not want to continue to defend the merits of its health orders, saying the fines against A Leap Above were the last pending enforcement action still on their list from the pandemic era.
"With the end of the COVID pandemic it was simply decided that it was not in the public interest to continue further litigation," Finke said. "It’s unfortunate that after losing the major point of the litigation, WILL had to put a final inaccurate spin on it."
