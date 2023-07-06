A Leap Above dance studio

MADISON, Wis. -- Public health officials in Dane County say they will stop trying to collect fines levied against a dance studio they claim violated a public health order banning mass gatherings during the pandemic.

Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) originally cited Oregon dance studio A Leap Above in December 2020 for violating a public health order in place at the time that banned all indoor mass gatherings, alleging the studio held a production of "The Nutcracker" that had at least 119 people in attendance.