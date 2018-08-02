Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin break world record for most cheese on a cheeseboard

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin has a new record adding to its claim to dairy fame: collecting the most cheese on a cheeseboard.

"Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, I can say you have collected 4,387 pounds of cheese, that's a new Guinness World Record," the judge announced Wednesday afternoon.

The cheeseboard is being assembled!! pic.twitter.com/gmcobhDlkQ — Madison Magazine (@madison_mag) August 1, 2018

The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin started collecting the cheese downtown early Wednesday morning.

Madison also holds the record for largest collection of beer cans and fastest marathon by a man in a ninja costume.