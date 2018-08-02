Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin break world record for most cheese on a cheeseboard
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin has a new record adding to its claim to dairy fame: collecting the most cheese on a cheeseboard.
"Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, I can say you have collected 4,387 pounds of cheese, that's a new Guinness World Record," the judge announced Wednesday afternoon.
The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin started collecting the cheese downtown early Wednesday morning.
Madison also holds the record for largest collection of beer cans and fastest marathon by a man in a ninja costume.
Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.
Local And Regional News
- Mother testifies on third day of Middleton man's murder trial
- Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin break world record for most cheese on a cheeseboard
- Beloit police search for shooter who sent boy, man to hospitals with gunshot wounds
- 2 dead after 6-vehicle crash causes truck to 'blow up,' officials say
- Area kids put their CrossFit skills to the test
- Driver, passenger face charges after passenger ODs in car, police say