Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin break world record for most cheese on a cheeseboard

Posted: August 01, 2018 08:49 PM CDT

Updated: August 01, 2018 09:22 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin has a new record adding to its claim to dairy fame: collecting the most cheese on a cheeseboard. 

"Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, I can say you have collected 4,387 pounds of cheese, that's a new Guinness World Record," the judge announced Wednesday afternoon. 

 

The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin started collecting the cheese downtown early Wednesday morning. 

Madison also holds the record for largest collection of beer cans and fastest marathon by a man in a ninja costume. 

 

